Microsoft unveils game streaming service with 2019 public trials

Microsoft (MSFT -0.4% ) unveils its Project xCloud game streaming service for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Public trials of the service will start next year.

The project is already in testing to find solutions for cloud gaming obstacles like low-latency, graphical fidelity, and framerates plus preparing for player input types.

Microsoft has enabled compatibility across existing and future Xbox titles by building custom hardware for its data centers. The company architected a customizable blade that can host the components of multiple Xbox One consoles and the associated infrastructure. Those custom blades will be scaled across Azure regions over time.

Competitors: GeForce Now (NVDA -0.1% ), PlayStation Now (SNE -0.2% ), Blade’s Shadow, and Google’s (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.3% ) testing Project Stream, which streams games through the Chrome browser.

Previously: Now testing: Play Assassin's Creed in Google Chrome (Oct. 1)

Previously: Morgan Stanley: Google's gaming entry the future of delivery (Oct. 2)