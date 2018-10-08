Pacific Ethanol +24% as Trump set to unveil pro-ethanol measure

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX +23.9% ) skyrockets on heightened expectations that Pres. Trump will announce the lifting of a federal ban on summer sales of higher-ethanol blends of gasoline tomorrow.

The lifting of the summer ban on E15 gasoline reportedly will be coupled with restrictions on trading biofuel credits that underpin the program, but it is not clear whether the restrictions will be detailed or left up to the Environmental Protection Agency to decide.

Earlier: Reuters: Trump to visit Iowa next week to announce pro-ethanol measure (Oct. 2)

Also: GPRE +2.5% , REGI -2.8% , ADM +0.6% , REX +0.6% .

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO