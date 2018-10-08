Report: Tencent could invest $200M in Brazilian banking app

Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF, OTCPK:TCEHY) will invest about $200M in Brazil’s Nubank at a valuation of around $4B, according to The Information sources. Total fundraising currently stands at nearly $528M.

Nubank offers a virtual credit card and digital banking managed through a mobile app. The no-fee products are attractive in a local market attempting to recover from economic turmoil and recession.

The investment shows that China’s tech titans are looking for stronger ties to emerging markets like Latin America, Southeast Asia, and India.