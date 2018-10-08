Hyatt expands brand footprint and pipeline with acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H -0.9% ) announces the acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, an international lifestyle hotel management company with a unique collection of distinctive brands, properties and a robust development pipeline around the globe.

For a base purchase price of $480M, with the potential to invest up to an additional $120M in the aggregate, contingent on the outcome of certain terms to be individually defined after closing.

The base plus contingent total purchase price is expected to reflect an EBITDA multiple of ~12-13x stabilized 2021 earnings.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.