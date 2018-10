ITG says index rebalancing hurt September revenue per share figure

ITG (NYSE:ITG) falls 1.6% after reporting September U.S. revenue per share was 8% below the average in Q2 2018, due in part to an increase in lower-rate index rebalance trading.

September U.S. trading volume of 2.7B shares edged up from 2.6B shares a year ago; August 2018 U.S. trading volume was also 2.6B.

Average daily volume was 144M shares for September, up 11% Y/Y, and up 26% from August.

There were 19 trading days in Sept. 2018, 23 trading days in Aug. 2018, and 20 trading days in Sept. 2017.

