Citi raises its Apple target, FY19 EPS estimate on XS sales

Citi raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $230 to $265 (18% upside) expecting next year’s EPS to beat consensus. Analyst Jim Suva raises his FY19 EPS estimate from $13.92 to $14.43 (consensus: $13.61.)

Suva: “We increase our financial model primarily due to higher ASPs & stronger gross margins given the consumer preference for higher memory configurations of iPhones coupled with the new falling memory prices.”

Suva says memory represents 10% to 15% of component costs in the base iPhone models but higher storage phones that cost the consumer $100 more only costs Apple an added $20.

The analyst’s checks suggest strong demand for the iPhone XS/Max with customers opting for higher memory iPhone configurations, which matches the early checks from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Previously: Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone XS Max has 4x sales of XS (Sept. 24)