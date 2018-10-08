FDA rejects Acacia Pharma's amisulpride for postop nausea and vomiting

Acacia Pharma Group reports that it received a CRL from the FDA related to its marketing application seeking approval for BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) for the treatment and prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting.

The CRL cited deficiencies observed during an on-site inspection at the contract manufacturer that makes amisulpride. There were apparently no issues related to preclinical and clinical data and no citations related to purity, stability, quality or the manufacturing process.

Acacia trades on the Brussels Stock Exchange (BSE) under the symbol "ACPH.BB."

