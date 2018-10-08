Sonatrach to start offshore drilling with Total, Eni in Algeria

Algeria’s Sonatrach oil and gas company Sonatrach will launch offshore drilling with Total (TOT -2.6% ) and Eni (E -3.6% ), on two sites in the eastern and western parts of the country at the start of next year, says CEO Abdelmoumene Ould Kaddour.

The comments were made as Sonatrach and TOT attended a signing ceremony for a new jointly developed petrochemicals plant that will produce 550K metric tons/year of polypropylene.

The two companies also agree to invest $406M to increase production of the Tin Fouye Tabankort Sud gas field, with first gas expected in late 2021.