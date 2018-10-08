Dover Downs takes NASCAR bets for first time

The sports betting windows at the Dover International Speedway were open open last weekend when the NASCAR Cup race came to town.
The racing site and the Dover Downs casino have already been taking bets on baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer and golf.
"We’re optimistic that it’s going to continue to catch on with fans and get them even more engaged with the events here," says Dover track exec Gary Camp.
Shares of Dover Down Gaming & Entertainment (DDE -1.2%) are up 137% YTD after investors rushed into the stock after the sports betting SCOTUS ruling. Dover's Q3 earnings due out later this month could tell the early story on the impact of sports betting to the company's bottom line.
