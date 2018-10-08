Australia’s Newcastle port told to cut coal carrying costs for Glencore

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission orders the port of Newcastle in eastern Australia to lower its charges for ships carrying coal for Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, [[GLNCY]) by ~20%.

The competition authority says it finalized an arbitration dispute between Glencore and the port over access to a shipping channel and ruled the port should reduce its current charge for ships entering to collect Glencore coal to A$0.61 (US$0.43) per gross metric ton from A$0.76 currently.

In the arbitration, Newcastle - the world's biggest coal port - had argued for an increase to A$1.36/ton while Glencore sought a cut to A$0.41; the dispute was focused on whether the port should charge for dredging of the shipping channel.