Homebuilders' decline take a breather

Perhaps it's because the bond markets are closed and Treasury yields can't rise further today, but the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.5%) breaks its eight-session decline.
With mortgage rates rising and indications that the Fed won't stop interest-rate hikes anytime soon, homebuilder stocks have suffered.
In the past month ITB is down 6.2%; YTD, -19%.
Today, though, there's at least a pause to the downward slope.
As for individual homebuilder stocks, D.R. Horton (DHI +0.6%), Lennar (LEN +1.1%), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.8%), William Lyon Homes (WLH +3%), Hovnanian (HOV +2.6%), NVR (NVR +1.8%), among others, are seeing gains.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB -0.3%), though, continues to decline as some of its construction-related product and retail stocks fall, including (LOW -0.6%), (WHR -0.2%), and (MHK)
