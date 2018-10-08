Homebuilders' decline take a breather

Perhaps it's because the bond markets are closed and Treasury yields can't rise further today, but the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.5% ) breaks its eight-session decline.

With mortgage rates rising and indications that the Fed won't stop interest-rate hikes anytime soon, homebuilder stocks have suffered.

In the past month ITB is down 6.2%; YTD, -19%.

Today, though, there's at least a pause to the downward slope.

As for individual homebuilder stocks, D.R. Horton (DHI +0.6% ), Lennar (LEN +1.1% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.8% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH +3% ), Hovnanian (HOV +2.6% ), NVR (NVR +1.8% ), among others, are seeing gains.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB -0.3% ), though, continues to decline as some of its construction-related product and retail stocks fall, including (LOW -0.6% ), (WHR -0.2% ), and (MHK)

