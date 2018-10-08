Facebook dips as Credit Suisse reels in expectations

Facebook (FB -0.5% ) has tagged a six-month low today after bullish Credit Suisse trimmed its price target on lower near-term expectations for ad growth.

The firm still expects long-term revenue growth but says the company should feel the hard Sept. 30 cutoff for access to third-party data in the short term.

Meanwhile, other continue to underestimate potential from the stream of new ad products, and short-term drivers include Instagram and Stories as well as potential monetization of Messenger and WhatsApp. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm cut its target to $210 from $225, now implying 34% upside from current pricing of $156.52.

