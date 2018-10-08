Stocks continue to slump, Nasdaq down another 1.5%

Once again, tech is leading the decline, with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) off 1.5% vs. the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) down 0.75% , and the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) lower by 0.8% . The Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) is off 0.7% . Among individual names: Amazon -2.3% , Adobe -3.6% , Salesforce.com -4.3% , Nvidia -2.5% , Netflix -2.5% , Microsoft -1.8% .

Over the last three sessions, the Nasdaq has given up more than 4% vs. less than 2% for the S&P.

A combination of frothy valuations and breakouts to the upside across the yield curve seems behind the selling. The bond market is closed today.

What's working? Previously roughed-up defensive/interest rate plays like utilities (XLU +1% ) and REITs (IYR +1.5% ), (VNQ +1.5% ).

