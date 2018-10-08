Comtech adds $2.3M in funding, new $1.9M deal

In its most recent contract updates, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL -2.7% ) says it's gotten $2.3M in funding from the State of Maryland and sealed a new $1.9M deal.

In the Maryland deal, Comtech's Command and Control Technologies group got extra funding for option year one on an existing deal providing the state's Department of Human Services with technical operations support. That makes $6.7M in funded orders so far against an $11.3M ceiling.

Meanwhile, its Enterprise Technologies group on the commercial side has a new multiyear order for $1.9M from a top U.S. telecom service provider to offer hosted data assistance services, designed to enable value-added location-based service.