Eni to buy half of BP's Libya oil and gas assets

Eni (E -3.3% ) agrees to acquire half of BP’s (BP -2.4% ) 85% stake in a Libyan oil and gas license, with the aim of resuming exploration next year, giving the Italian company a 42.5% stake and operatorship of the exploration and production sharing agreement in the country; financial terms are not disclosed.

Libyan state-owned National Oil Corp., which holds the remaining 15%, says the deal shows renewed confidence in the war-torn country’s oil and gas sector.

The resumption of exploration would help boost Libya’s oil and gas output which fell sharply in the years following the civil war since 2011, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi says.