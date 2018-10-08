Gold heads for worst one-day drop since August

Gold is on track for its biggest one-day price decline since mid-August after the U.S. dollar rose to approach its highest level in nearly two months; Comex gold currently -1.3% to $1,189.70/oz., and silver -2.3% to $14.31/oz.

The greenback jumped last week after a series of upbeat U.S. economic data that should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates again before year-end.

“Gold’s weakness is not just due to the stronger dollar, but the rising yields, too,” says Forex.com technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada. “Together, these factors are proving to be a toxic mix for the non-interest-bearing and buck-denominated commodity... Unless at least one of these influences are not put right, gold will struggle to sustain any rally."

Adding to the jittery mood, China’s central bank yesterday lowered the level of cash commercial central banks need to keep in reserve.

Among precious metals miners: ABX -2.2% , NEM -1.4% , KGC -0.9% , AU -2.1% , GOLD -2.1% , AEM -1.7% , AUY -1% , RGLD -1.5% , FNV -1% , IAG -0.8% , WPM -0.4% .

