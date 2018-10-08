U.S. Treasury said to be still concerned about yuan depreciation: Reuters

The U.S. remains concerned about the recent decline in China's yuan, Reuters reports, citing a senior Treasury official.

The official said it's not clear if Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will meet with any Chinese officials at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

The Treasury continues to "closely monitor developments" in the Chinese currency, the official said.

Concerns would be detailed in the Treasury Department's semi-annual currency report due to be released next week.

The Chinese yuan -0.9% against the U.S. dollar. YTD, the yuan has weakened 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

A weaker yuan makes goods made in China cheaper vs. those made in the U.S., and may offset the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

