Total, Saudi Aramco sign deal to start $5B petrochemical complex

Total (TOT -2.7% ) and Saudi Arabia sign an engineering and design contract for a $5B petrochemical complex at the Jubail Satorp refinery in Saudi Arabia.

The companies expect start-up of the complex, which will include a mixed-feed cracker with capacity of 1.5M metric tons/year of ethylene and related high-added-value petrochemical units, in 2024.

The complex will provide feedstock to other petrochemical and specialty chemical plants located in the Jubail industrial area and beyond, representing an additional $4B investment by third-party investors.