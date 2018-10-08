Morgan Stanley sees Constellation Brands as underappreciated

Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Constellation Brands (STZ +1.3% ) on its view that the long-term potential of the Constellation beer business is being overlooked amid concerns on the Canopy investment,

"We believe outsized beer depletion growth looks sustainable in 2H19/FY20 with healthy base business momentum, confirmed by Q2 results, and a strong innovation pipeline," writes analyst Dara Mohsenian.

Constellation's rebuilding beer gross margins and attractive valuation are also called out.

MS has a price target of $255 on Constellation vs. the 52-week trading range of $198.85 yo $236.62.