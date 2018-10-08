WSJ: Google didn't disclose spring Google Plus breach

Google (GOOG -0.7% , GOOGL -0.7% ) suffered a breach through its Google Plus offering that exposed data of hundreds of thousands of users and opted not to disclose the issue in the spring, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company stayed mum because of worries about regulations and reputational damage, according to sources and documents the paper reviewed. The March discovery came in the middle of Facebook's woes over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Outside developers were able to potentially get access to private profile data between 2015 and March 2018, according to the report.

In response the company's now announcing a sweeping set of privacy measures, including shutting down all consumer functionality in Google Plus, already a flagging attempt to create a social-networking rival to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).