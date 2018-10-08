Disney formalizes leadership change in media business with Fox deal

Walt Disney (DIS +0.1% ) is making official some long-expected changes to its media networks business to prepare for the upcoming acquisition of Fox's (FOX -1.2% , FOXA -1.3% ) media assets, including putting several Fox execs in charge.

When the deal closes, Peter Rice will be chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks. That will include responsibility for the ABC TV network, ABC Studios, ABC's owned stations group, Disney channels, Freeform, Twentieth Century Fox TV, FX Networks and FX Productions, Fox 21 TV studios and the National Geographic channels.

Rice is currently president of 21CF and Chairman/CEO of Fox Networks Group.

Meanwhile, Dana Walden (currently chairman/CEO of Fox Television Group) will take a new role of chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. Her portfolio will cover Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 TV studios, along with ABC Entertainment, ABC Studios, Freeform and ABC owned stations.

Elsewhere, John Landgraf will be chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions. And Gary Knell will be chairman of National Geographic Partners. Gary Marsh will be president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, and James Goldston will be president of ABC News.

Ben Sherwood will stay in the role of president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of Disney Media Networks through a transition period.

"The strength of Twenty-First Century Fox's first-class management talent has always been a compelling part of this opportunity for us," says Disney CEO Bob Iger.

