Microsoft’s (MSFT -1.9% ) LinkedIn acquires employee engagement firm Glint for undisclosed terms.

The Glint team will join LinkedIn and continue as its own entity under the existing executive team.

Glint uses machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics to analyze employee surveys, measure different aspects of workplace culture, and recommend changes that an employer could make.

Glint has raised nearly $80M in private funding and was valued at about $220M as of its last round.

