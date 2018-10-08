Global downturn has become more likely, Germany warns

A global economic downturn has become "more likely", making it urgent for governments to set cash aside, Germany's central bank was set to tell the world's top financial policymakers gathering in Indonesia.

Germany's Bundesbank was set to tell the summit that global growth remained robust but the economic cycle was now past its peak, while risks had risen due to political uncertainty relating to trade conflicts and Brexit negotiations.

"The advanced economic cycle in Germany and internationally makes a downturn more likely," Bundesbank vice president Claudia Buch said in a statement published on Monday.

Press Release