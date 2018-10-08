Fintech, payment-related stocks sink on tech slide, credit concern

With the technology sector dropping, a bearish analyst note on Square (SQ -10.8% ), and concern over how much longer consumer credit will be profitable, the fintech and payment sectors are taking a hit.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) sinks 4.1% ; Square (SQ -10.8% ) is its biggest holding; also includes PayPal (PYPL -4.8% ), First Data (FDC -2.9% ), and Fiserv (FISV -1.6% ).

PureFunds ISE Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) slumps 3.1% ; it includes Mastercard (MA -3.8% ), Visa (V -3.1% ), Paypal, American Express (AXP -1% ), Square, Fiserv (FISV -1.6% ), Worldpay (WP -3.2% ), and Discover Financial (DFS -0.5% ), among others.

While credit-card companies earn more from their floating-rate loans as interest rates rise, their stocks aren't reflecting a rosy outlook, Aaron Back writes in the Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column. The upshot: It makes sense to be cautious with credit-card stocks this late in the economic cycle.

