Fintech, payment-related stocks sink on tech slide, credit concern

With the technology sector dropping, a bearish analyst note on Square (SQ -10.8%), and concern over how much longer consumer credit will be profitable, the fintech and payment sectors are taking a hit.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) sinks 4.1%; Square (SQ -10.8%) is its biggest holding; also includes PayPal (PYPL -4.8%), First Data (FDC -2.9%), and Fiserv (FISV -1.6%).
PureFunds ISE Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) slumps 3.1%; it includes Mastercard (MA -3.8%), Visa (V -3.1%), Paypal, American Express (AXP -1%), Square, Fiserv (FISV -1.6%), Worldpay (WP -3.2%), and Discover Financial (DFS -0.5%), among others.
While credit-card companies earn more from their floating-rate loans as interest rates rise, their stocks aren't reflecting a rosy outlook, Aaron Back writes in the Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column. The upshot: It makes sense to be cautious with credit-card stocks this late in the economic cycle.
