Eurozone investor morale falls on Italy, car industry worries

Eurozone investor morale fell to 11.4 from 12 in September, aginst the forecast of 11.7, as concerns about Italy's fiscal policies and tighter scrutiny of the car industry's compliance with emissions rules weighed on sentiment.

A sub-index measuring expectations rose slightly to -8.3 from -8.8. A sub-index on current conditions fell to 33 from 35, hitting its lowest level since April 2017.

"The cause of the slight fall in the index probably lies in the discussion about the auto sector in Germany and uncertainties over the future fiscal policy of the Italian government," Manfred Huebner, managing director of Sentix, said.

Press Release

