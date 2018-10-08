China Renaissance reels in Macau expectations

Research firm China Renaissance lowers estimates broadly across the Macau casino sector.
"We have cut our FY19E EBITDA projections by 2%-20%, to reflect the potential for further GGR growth slowdown in 4Q18E-FY19E," notes analysts Angela Han Lee and Nate Deng. Macau gross gaming revenue is expected to grow 3% in 2019.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -4.1%), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN) and Melco International (OTC:MDEVF) are all lowered to a Hold rating from Buy. China Renaissance picks MGM China (MGM, OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY) as its top sector pick and also has a Buy rating on Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), while Hold-rated SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) is called the "least preferred" name in the group due to market share loss and volatility.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox