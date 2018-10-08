NBCU launches WatchBack streaming service with user rewards

NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.9% ) over the weekend gave a soft launch to its free streaming service that rewards users for watching.

It had considered the service within the past few months, according to an August report.

Now "WatchBack" is live and will function as a bit of a loss leader, marketing programs to new viewers and hopefully making fans out of them (while tracking viewer behavior).

Viewers trade profile information and viewing entire episodes of programs to be entered into a sweepstakes to win $100. Content partners include NBC, E, CNBC, Access Hollywood, Refinery29, College Humor, Nasty and Fandango, FierceVideo notes.

It has an app on iOS and is working on an Android version.