Unexpected decline in German industry output hints at economic slowdown

German industrial output dipped 0.3% in August from 1.3% in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy lost steam in the third quarter.

Jennifer McKeown, economist at Capital Economics, said the weak reading, combined with a recent downturn in retail sales, indicated the economy had not sustained its strong start to the year.

Economists are taking an increasingly pessimistic view of the German economy, with the top German institutes last month revising down their 2018 growth forecast and warning that an escalation of trade friction involving the United States could cause a major recession in Germany and Europe.

