New CFO at Starbucks sized up

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) poke out a 1.2% gain after the company selects former Hyatt and Yum exec Patrick Grismer as its new CFO.

Wall Street analysts think the appointment removes an overhang on the retail stock and see Grismer's experience in the China restaurant industry as a positive. The big question will be if Grimser backs off the 5-year growth targets for Starbucks at the analyst day event scheduled for December 13.

Shares of SBUX are down 1.7% YTD.

Previously: Starbucks names Patrick Grismer CFO (Oct. 8)

Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg