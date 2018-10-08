BP, Exxon remove staff from Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of hurricane

Oil companies have begun evacuating personnel from Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production platforms as approaching Hurricane Michael intensified on its way to becoming a major hurricane.

BP (BP -1.7% ) says it shut in production at four production platforms - Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse - Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.8% ) says it removed staff from its Lena production platform but does not expect any effect on production, Equinor (EQNR -1.4% ) says it evacuated personnel from its Titan oil platform, and BHP Billiton (BHP -0.1% ) shut in production at its Shenzi and Neptune facilities.

Hess (HES -2% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.2% ) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.2% ) say they are monitoring the storm and would take actions as needed.

The storm’s current path takes it away from refinery-heavy areas of the central and western Gulf Coast, and is tracking east of major oil lease areas, limiting its affect on production, says John Tharp, operations supervisor at Weather Decision Technologies.