Labor talks broken off at Aloca-, Rio-owned Quebec aluminum smelter

The steelworkers union says it broke off talks with management of the Alcoa- (AA -7.4% ) and Rio-Tinto-owned (RIO +0.1% ) ABI primary aluminum smelter in Quebec after differences remain over issues such as pension plan changes and employee turnover.

ABI locked out more than 1K union employees in January and has been operating only one of the facility's three potlines since then; when fully operational, the smelter is able to produce as much as 400K metric tons/year.

The union says it plans to meet with its members this week to discuss the state of the negotiations