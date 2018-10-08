Report: Chile regulator refuses to raise Albemarle's lithium output quota

Albemarle (ALB -1% ) is lower after a Chilean newspaper reported the country’s nuclear regulator has refused to raise its lithium production quota.

Chile's Nuclear Energy Commission refused to increase ALB’s production quota, even after the company received prior approvals for a boost from state development agency Corfo, according to a story published in the La Tercera newspaper over the weekend.

The news, which has not yet been confirmed by officials, would be a blow to ALB's attempt to increase production of the metal used to make batteries for electric vehicles.