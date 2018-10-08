Simon Property to build NHL Seattle team headquarters, training center

Simon Property Group (SPG +2.3% ) announces an agreement with NHL Seattle to build team headquarters and a training center at Northgate.

The NHL Seattle facility is part of the larger redevelopment project to turn the mall into a transit-oriented mixed-use center.

The NHL part of the complex will include three full NHL-size ice sheets and a practice/training center. NHL Seattle says it's closing in on obtaining an NHL franchise for the city.

Simon envisions Northgate having more than 500,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, about 800,000 square feet of class A office space, and up to 1,200 residential units, and space for hospitality uses. A light rail station is expected to b added in the summer of 2021.

Previously: Simon Property Q2 beats; boosts forecast and dividend (July 30)