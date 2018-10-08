Small cap underperformance continues

The Dow and S&P 500 have reversed into the green, but the Russell 2000 remains modestly lower for the session.

What gives with the small caps?

At summer's end, the Russell 2000 was nicely ahead of the DJIA and S&P year-to-date, but has dipped 6.5% in the five weeks since, while the Dow has added 2% and the S&P has stayed flat.

At the moment, the DJIA and S&P are both up about 7% YTD, topping the Russell 2000 by roughly 200 basis points.

At least someone is spotting value: Bloomberg reports Leonard Green as hoping to raise as much as $2B for its initial small-cap fund.

