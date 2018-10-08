WSJ: D.E. Shaw joins Continental Grain in pushing for change at Bunge

The D.E. Shaw hedge fund has raised its stake in Bunge (BG +2.6% ) and is working with Continental Grain Co. in pushing BG to make operational improvements or add board members, WSJ reports.

The firms, which together own less than 5%, have been speaking to BG’s management in recent weeks, trying to convince the company to make its operations more focused, improve margins and replace board members but are not pushing for a sale of the company, according to the report.

WSJ reported in March that Continental Grain was preparing to push BG to consider strategic options.