FDA nod for Akcea's intersen fails to lift shares, down 16%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -8.5% ) and affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA -15.7% ) slump on increased volume following FDA approval for TEGSEDI (inotersen) for hATTR. Normally, a bullish event but investors appear concerned about its ability to compete with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY -3.6% ) ONPATTRO (patisiran).

The culprit appears to be TEGSEDI's black box warning about potential serious side effects, specifically, thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) and glomerulonephritis (acute kidney inflammation), warnings ONPATTRO does not have and does not require the pre-treatment testing and patient monitoring needed with TEGSEDI.

A plus for TEGSEDI is once-weekly self-administration versus ONPATTRO's intravenous infusion every three weeks.

On the pricing front, both drugs are listed at $450K per year, but Alnylam expects discounting to lower the net price of ONPATTRO to ~$345K. Akcea has yet to project where it expects TEGSEDI's net price to settle out.

