Sony's 'Venom' sets October record with $80M opening

Antihero film Venom delivered the best-ever October weekend opening for Sony (SNE -0.3% ), edging a strong opening for the latest Lady Gaga-powered iteration of A Star is Born (T +0.3% ).

Sony's film drew just over $80M, easily eclipsing the $55.7M drawn by Gravity in 2013, despite lackluster critical reception.

It also set a global record for October, cresting $205M worldwide.

A Star is Born was no slouch with $41.3M, topping a set of smaller returnees including Smallfoot (T, $14.9M), Night School (CMCSA +1.7% , $12.3M) and The House With a Clock in its Walls (CMCSA, $7.3M).

Among slightly longer runners: The Nun (NYSE:T) reached $113.4M domestic gross in its fifth week, and Crazy Rich Asians (T) reached $169.1M in its eight week.