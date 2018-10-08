Intel launches 9th gen chips

Intel (INTC +0.1% ) announces its latest 9th generation chips including the Core i9-9900K, which the company calls “the besting gaming processor in the world.” The chips use the 14nm++ process introduced with last year’s Coffee Lake chip.

The i9-9900K has 8 cores and 16 threads and clocks at base frequency of 3.6 GHz (boost up to 5 GHz).

Intel also launched the newest Core i5 with 6 cores, 6 threads, and 3.7 GHz base speed (up to 4.6 GHz boost). The new Core i7 has 8 cores, 8 threads, and base 3.6 GHz clock (4.9 GHz boost).



Intel’s true next-gen chips won’t come until next year’s 10nm chips, which have suffered a series of delays.

Preorders start today with shipments on October 19th. Prices range from $262 to $488.

