Bloomberg: Airbus A380 deal with Emirates hits snag

Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) latest order for the A380 superjumbo has stalled amid drawn-out talks involving the engines, possibly imperiling a deal seen as vital for the future of the aircraft, Bloomberg reports.

The $16B deal for as many as 36 additional A380s is at an impasse as Emirates negotiates with Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY) on price and fuel burn on an engine that already has fallen short of performance parameters, and the companies have missed a deadline to select the engines, possibly delaying first delivery in 2020 and even threatening the deal outright, according to the report.

Emirates, the A380’s only major customer, agreed in January to buy more planes after months of tense negotiations.