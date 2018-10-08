Volkswagen preps for Traton IPO

Sources tell Reuters that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is close to lining up some bankers for the IPO of its Traton truck business.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are expected to be mandated for the public offering of Traton shares.

The company anticipates the IPO will list in the middle part of next year and bring in close to $7B in proceeds.

The development is of interest to Navistar (NYSE:NAV), which could be a Volkswagen M&A target after the $7B comes rolling in.