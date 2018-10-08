CBS erases losses on word it will test market after Moonves probe

CBS has wiped out losses today and climbed into positive ground, up 0.1% , as Fox's Charlie Gasparino tweets that the company will start testing the market for a potential buyer once it wraps up a probe of former CEO/Chairman Les Moonves and the company's culture amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The board is planning a search for a CEO even with the presence of COO Joe Ianniello as a leading candidate for the job, he notes.

Ianniello was a right-hand man for former CEO/Chairman Les Moonves, who departed the company under a cloud of harassment accusations.

Previously: CBS places another TV exec on leave after allegations (Oct. 03 2018)

Previously: CBS gets subpoenas on Moonves, related matters (Sep. 28 2018)

Previously: CBS names Parsons interim chairman (Sep. 25 2018)