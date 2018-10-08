CNBC: Advertisers moving hundreds of millions from Google to Amazon

Some advertisers are moving half the budget normally spent with Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -1.1% ) search to Amazon’s (AMZN -1.2% ) ads instead, according to CNBC sources. The moves could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.

An anonymous Google ad sales manager tells CNBC he isn’t seeing clients shift search budgets to Amazon but is instead seeing clients come up with separate brands to sell only on Amazon. He says leadership is “concerned” but it isn’t a huge threat at the moment.

Alphabet generated $95.4B in ad revenues last year, which made up 86% of total revenue.

