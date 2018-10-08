REITs climb as the broader market slumps

Real estate investment trusts make significant gains as the broader stock market slumps, dragged down by tech stocks.

Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) rises 1.5% , after -4% return in the past month. Included in the ETF are: American Tower (AMT +0.7% ), Crown Castle International (CCI +1.4% ), Simon Property Group (SPG +2.1% ), and Prologis (PLD +1.5% ).

SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) is up 1.2% and includes Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.8% ), Global Net Lease (GNL +2.8% ), Independence Realty Trust (IRT +3% ), and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK +1.7% ).

