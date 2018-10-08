Newly opened Atlantic Sunrise pipeline opens door for Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +1.8% ) is higher following a weekend Barron's article that highlighted the newly opened Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline linking the Marcellus region to east coast markets.

COG has about half the capacity on the pipeline, which is expected to carry 1.7B cf/day of gas, or ~2% of U.S. production, and connect with a larger network of pipelines that carry gas along the eastern U.S., alleviating some of the bottlenecks that have held back Marcellus gas production.

Macquarie analyst Paul Grigel thinks the Atlantic Sunrise opening should prove positive for COG shares by helping “remove the near-term overhang of future delays" and help the company “grow production and receive more diversified pricing while generally helping Appalachia takeaways and differentials."

Earlier: Williams wins FERC approve to place Atlantic Sunrise pipeline in full service (Oct. 4)