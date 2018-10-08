Fannie Mae names Hugh Frater interim CEO

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) names Hugh R. Frater as interim CEO; the appointment becomes effective Oct. 16, 2018 subject to final FHFA approval.

Frater succeeds Timothy J. Mayopoulos, who leaves as of Oct. 15, 2018.

Mayopoulos announced in July his intention to leave.

Frater has served on Fannie's board since 2016. He's currently non-executive chairman of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and is a director at ABR Reinsurance Capital Holdings.

