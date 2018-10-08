Wind farm giant Orsted buys Deepwater Wind for $510M

Denmark's Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY, OTCPK:DOGEF), one of the world’s largest offshore wind energy developers, agrees to acquire a Rhode Island's Deepwater Wind for $510M, an indication that the U.S. is becoming an attractive market for offshore energy generators.

Deepwater Wind, which is owned by the D.E. Shaw hedge fund, is responsible for the only operational offshore wind farm in the U.S., the 30 MW Block Island facility.

Deepwater Wind's portfolio has a total potential capacity of ~3.3 GW, including offshore wind development projects in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland and New York; Orsted's U.S. offshore wind portfolio totals 5.5 GW.