Seritage Growth signs up Equinox for The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, CA

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) enters lease agreement with Equinox to open an 33,000 square-foot high-end health club facility at The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, CA.

Seritage and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Real Estate formed a joint venture in May 2018 to convert the former Sears store and auto center at Westfield UTC into a collection of retailers and dining, entertainment, and fitness concepts totaling over 225,000 square feet.

