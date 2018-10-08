No fear from Macquarie on Tesla

Macquarie is jumping all over Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) even as shares of the EV automaker continue their approach to the 52-week low with a 4.46% drop today.

The investment firm comes in after today's close with an Outperform rating and price target of $430 (+71% upside), according to Bloomberg. The Macquarie PT is positioned just above the "funding secured" offer number thrown out by Elon Musk in his infamous tweet and is more than $100 over the average PT on Wall Street.