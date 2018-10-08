Affimed suspends clinical studies of blood cancer candidate AFM11 after adverse events

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has placed its AFM11 program on clinical hold following three serious adverse events (SAEs), one death in a Phase 1 ALL study and two life-threatening events in a Phase 1 NHL study.

The SAEs occurred in patients receiving the highest dose in each of the respective studies. 33 total patients have been treated to date.

The company is working with global health authorities to investigate the SAEs and determine the next steps.

AFM11 is a CD19/CD3-targeting T cell engager, a tandem antibody the company calls TandAbs, that establishes a bridge between certain immune cells that boosts their ability to kill cancer cells.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 4:45 pm ET.