IDM’s Red Mountain gold project wins B.C. environmental approval

IDM Mining's (OTCQB:IDMMF) Red Mountain gold and silver underground mine in British Columbia wins environmental approval from the provincial government, bringing the project closer to development.

B.C.'s Environment and Climate Change and Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources agencies signed off on the Red Mountain environmental assessment ertificate, imposing 38 conditions and specifying legally binding design requirements.

The mine, located in the Nass Wildlife Area, is expected to extract 1K metric tons/day of ore, with a net production of 365K metric tons/year during the mine’s projected six-year operational life.